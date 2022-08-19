It’s out with the old and in with the new for the City of Burlington. They’re rebranding and parting ways from the Chocolate City USA identity, once coined by the popularity of Nestle Chocolate factory, 637 S. Pine St.

The City of Burlington Common Council approved a brand and logo for the City of Burlington, Burlington, Wisc. on Aug. 16. The meeting was held at the Common Council Chambers, 224 E. Jefferson St. The agenda can be accessed by visiting this link.

Discussions about rebranding have taken place since 2020, when the Common Council approved a contract with GrahamSpencer, a branding firm, to assist with the rebranding. This change was assisted through funding from a grant. Designers put the finishing touches on the logo and now the town will begin the process of replacing the former logo. The former logo showcased an image of a skyline with the phrase “Chocolate City” and Burlington, WI.

The city is shifting to an image that represents life in the City of Burlington, whereas the community is choosing to represent itself by showcasing its best attributes. The new brand and logo symbolize health, growth, Mother Nature, hope, peace, unity, and more.

The meaning behind the new City of Burlington logo

City of Burlington’s new logo and branding The top of the leaf suggests quality of life: affordable and comfortable housing, accessible neighborhoods, a thriving economy and convivial culture.

The left side of the leaf represents all the things green Burlington citizens enjoy –trees, plants, the agricultural fields that surround us, our backyards and growth and renewal.

The right side suggests the lakes, rivers and shorelines we share.

An in-depth overview of what each pillar represents can be found on the city’s website.

“Burlington is a little city where people can dream big and live their best lives.” City of Burlington news release

