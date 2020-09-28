Advertisements

KENOSHA – Kenosha residents interested in the City’s efforts to unify and heal can now weigh in via an online feedback form on the City’s official website. City officials and community leaders previously announced a series of in-person community listening sessions to gather residents’ input on the City’s Commit to Action Roadmap, a community call to action and framework for a plan to make Kenosha more inclusive and equitable and to help businesses recover.

The first Kenosha community listening session took place on Sunday, September 20 at Journey Church. Upcoming sessions will be live-streamed from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, September 27 from Second Baptist Church; Sunday, October 4 from the Kenosha Public Museum; and Sunday, October 11 from St. Mark’s Catholic Church.

“Listening is the first step we need to take as a city to understand the community’s concerns and to prepare for the steps ahead,” said Mayor Antaramian. “The insights we gain from the listening sessions will play a vital role in our Commit to Action Roadmap. I look forward to the continued engagement of our residents in this important process.”

Sign-up for the in-person sessions is at capacity, so the city has created an online feedback form, available on the city’s website, for residents to make their voices heard.

“We need the people of Kenosha to come together to help our city recover,” Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian said. “Because of the interest in the city’s listening sessions, we created the online feedback form so more of our residents can contribute. This new online form, called the Kenosha Community Online Feedback Form, is also a more accessible option for people unable to attend a live session.”

The Kenosha Community Online Feedback Form can be found by clicking on the Community Listening Session link on the homepage of the city’s website. The form includes the same questions that residents are being asked to address during the live sessions.

City of Kenosha residents can also watch the listening sessions live on the city’s Instagram page @city_of_kenosha; on Spectrum cable channel 25 and on the city’s website. The live streams will be broadcast only and not interactive.

