The 4th Fest of Greater Racine hosted the 85th Annual 4th of July parade in Downtown Racine. Racine residents gathered to celebrate on July 5, 2021. Favorite floats and parade entries took the streets of Racine to celebrate Independence day.

Among the entries were crowd favorites such as Miss Racine 2021, Sophia Karegeannes and newly crowed Miss Wisconsin 2021, Jennifer Schmidt. Additionally, the Agerholm-Gross Detachment #346 Marine Corps League joined the parade with their iconic Iwo Jima living statue for the 75th annual time.

The Racine 4th of July Parade was shortened than usual due to COVID-19 restrictions. A gallery below displaya snapshots of the event.





Additional Events

The fun is not over yet, the 4th Fest of Greater Racine will host a firework show tonight at Lake Michigan. For more details, read here.