New to Racine is a youth high school summer 7v7 Football League. The league is comprised of High School teams within Racine County, according to the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS). This is a summer program that gives student-athletes the chance to work out and condition in the off-season.

Games started on June 13 and will continue on Monday nights through July 25 from 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Horlick Field, 1648 N. Memorial Drive, in Racine.

New rules implemented

The first night of play went better than expected. The City of Racine reported that league play attendance was also higher than expected. Due to the rise in involvement, the City of Racine has implemented new safety measures for the 7v7 Football League.

These rules will be in effect for the remainder of the season. This will increase safety for teams, coaches, players and spectators.

The following rules must be followed at the 7v7 Football League events:

Gates will open at 5:45 p.m. $1.00 fee will be charged for all spectators 5 years old and up. All spectators 17 years and younger will be required to have a parent or guardian with them to enter. If requested, high school students should be prepared to show student ID. Coaches should only allow football players from their team on the sidelines. Security and supervision of spectators will be enforcing facility and program guidelines.

Need more information? Visit the City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) Facebook page and Instagram by following @racineparksandrec.

Information about all PRCS events may be found online; by visiting the PRCS main office at 800 Center St., Room127; or by calling 262-636-9131.

