City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) is partnering with Alpine Valley Resort of East Troy to present the Snow Sharks Youth Ski and Snowboard Program during the 2020-2021 winter ski season.

Snow Sharks is open to all levels of skiers ages 7 – 17 and snowboarders ages 10 – 17. The program costs $155 and includes six club night lift tickets, a free lesson, discounted rates on lift tickets during holiday periods, and club rates on other specified times/nights of the week. Parents and siblings may also ski/board on club nights with the club member for the club price of $22 per night. Ski and snowboard rentals are an additional $22 per night.

Monday club nights are held on December 7, 14, January 11, 25, and February 8 & 22. Wednesday club nights are held on December 2, 16, January 6, 20, and February 3 & 17.

Safety is a primary focus of the Snow Sharks program. Social distancing and masks will be required. Helmets are required for all snowboarders and all members are required to take a free lesson on the first night to evaluate skill level.

Show Shark memberships are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Transportation is available for a very limited number of participants, prioritized by those in need.

For the information, please contact Duncan Cortez at (262) 636-9568.

Information about PRCS events may be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; or by calling (262) 636-9131. PRCS may also be found on Facebook: facebook.com/RPRCS.

