RACINE – City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) has announced the season end of lifeguarded swimming at North Beach.

Swimming areas will be guarded daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday, August 28, 2021. After this date, lifeguards will no longer be on duty.

The 2022 guarded swim season is expected to resume on June 4, 2022.

Information is available at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; by emailing prcs@cityofracine.org; or by calling (262) 636-9131.

We can't do this work without you

Journalism that serves means we're focused on helping our audience live a better life by providing solutions-based news coverage. If hard-hitting news is important to you, purchase a Racine County Eye membership.