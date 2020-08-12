Racine – City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) announces the season end of lifeguarded swimming at North Beach.

Swimming areas will be guarded daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday, August 30, 2020. After this date, lifeguards will no longer be on duty.

The 2021 guarded swim season is expected to resume June 5, 2021.

Information is available at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; by emailing prcs@cityofracine.org; or by calling (262) 636-9131.