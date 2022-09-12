RACINE- The City of Racine Department of Public Works will be collecting E-waste and bulky household items that were damaged from the heavy rains and flooding. Crews will be collecting items via curbside bulk pick-up between Monday, Sept. 12, and Friday, Sept. 16.

This special pick-up is for items that have been destroyed or damaged by flooding from recent excessive rainfall. Residents planning to participate in the pick-up should separate white goods and televisions

from the rest of their bulky items.

Bulk pick-up items & where to call The following items are eligible for bulk pick-up: Furniture

Mattresses and Box Springs

Carpeting

Freon-containing White Goods (Refrigerator, Freezer)

Non-Freon-containing White Goods (Washer, Dryer, Stove, Furnace)

Televisions Interested? Residents of the City of Racine can arrange for pick-up via curbside with the Department of Public Works Field Office at 262-636-9126 between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

