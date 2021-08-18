RACINE – Are you a City of Racine resident and haven’t been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus? Do you have a friend, relative, or neighbor who hasn’t gotten the shot? If so, there’s a $50 gift card in it for you.

Effective today (Wednesday, Aug. 18), the City of Racine is offering a $50 gift card (up to $100 total) to every eligible, previously unvaccinated city resident who gets the COVID-19 vaccine at one of the available vaccine clinics. The city is also offering a Good Neighbor incentive of a $50 gift card for vaccinated city residents who bring an unvaccinated friend, relative, or neighbor to a vaccine clinic.

The Racine Common Council, at the urging of Mayor Cory Mason, allocated $600,000 in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding for the incentive program. The council approved the allocation at Tuesday night’s meeting to allow the program to start immediately.

The incentive program awards a $50 gift card per vaccine dose for the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and $100 in gift cards for those who receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Good Neighbor incentive participants will receive a $50 gift card for every unvaccinated resident that they bring to a vaccine clinic. There are is no limit on the number of gift cards that a Good Neighbor can earn.

City residents looking to get vaccinated and Good Neighbors are required to verify their addresses with clinic support staff and fill out an entry form to receive the gift card incentive. Should a clinic run out of gift cards, the entry forms will be used to contact and deliver the cards at a later date.

The Racine COVID-19 vaccine incentives are available at these locations:

City of Racine Public Health Department clinic at City Hall, 700 Washington Ave. Appointments can be made online at https://racinepublichealth.as.me/schedule.php and walk-ins are allowed Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The AMI Health vaccine clinic at Regency Mall (former Burlington Coat Factory site) with walk-in hours on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City or AMI Health’s supported pop-up clinics throughout the community. List of those pop-up clinics can be found at www.vaccinateracine.org

For more information about the location of eligible clinics and the gift card incentive program visit www.vaccinateracine.org