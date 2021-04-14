The following is the agenda for the City of Racine Executive Committee meeting on April 14 at 6 p.m.

Call To Order

Approval of Minutes for the March 16, 2021 Meeting.

0569-20 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Levie, Alder Horton, President Tate II, Alder Land, Alder Meekma, Alder Peete, Alder West, Alder Santiago Jr, and Mayor Mason requesting to adopt a Youth Protection Resolution.

Amended Youth Protection Resolution 4.5.21.docx.pdf

0181-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Taft on behalf of the City Attorney requesting authorization for the City Attorney’s Office to represent all City employees and officers in the following cases:

Evans v. Matson, et al., US. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Case No. 2:20-CV-476

House v. City of Racine, et al., US. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Case No. 2:19-CV 01307-PP

Idial v. City of Racine, et al., Racine County Circuit Court Case No. 2021 CV 769

Navratil, et al., v., City of Racine, et al., US. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Case No. 2:21-CV-00181-SCD

School Choice Wisconsin Alliance, et al., v. Bowersox, et al., Supreme Court of the State of Wisconsin Case No. 2020AP1911-OA

Trump v. The Wisconsin Elections Commission, et al., US. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Case No. Case No. 20-CV-01785

Vinson v. DeBruin, et al., US. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin Case No. 2:19-cv-01237-PP.

Vinson v. Klepel, et al., US. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin Case No. 3:20-CV-01033-WMC

Yandel v. City of Racine, et al., Racine County Circuit Court Case No. 20-CV-1045

Staff Recommendation: That the City Attorney’s Office be authorized to represent all City employees and officers in the above captioned lawsuits.

Fiscal Note: Employees and officer in some of these cases are being represented by the City Attorney’s Office in-house with no budgetary effect and some by outside counsel. Outside counsel will be paid from Atty-Professional Services, Account 11004 52100. Total fees are to be determined.

Adjournment

