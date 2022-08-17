RACINE – Got a few unwanted appliances or car tires taking up room? You won’t for much longer.

The City of Racine will hold a free drop-off event to collect appliances, computer monitors and similar bulky items from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the former Jacobsen-Textron plant site, 1800 S. Memorial Drive.

The city usually charges a fee for curbside removal of these items, but residents who bring them to the drop-off event can do so at no charge. This event is open to City of Racine residents ONLY – no businesses or commercial entities. Proof of residency (current driver’s license or property tax bill) is required.

Drop-off event appliances and more

Items accepted at the drop-off event include: Microwaves

Tires (limit 8)

Televisions

Computer monitors Freon appliances Refrigerators Freezers

Non-Freon white goods Stoves Washers Dryers



Questions? Call 262-636-9126.

