RACINE – The City of Racine on Tuesday awarded $650,000 in grants to 146 Racine small businesses from its Small Business Emergency Fund. The program aims to help businesses weather the COVID-19 crisis.

The awards were the second round of emergency grants. In April, $250,000 was distributed to 18 small businesses. As of this week, a total of $900,000 has been allocated to support these businesses during the pandemic. The program funding comes from the city’s Sanitary Sewer Surcharge Fund and from the city’s allocation of tax collected on hotel room occupancy.

During this second round, small businesses with up to 20 employees in the City of Racine were eligible to apply for grants of up to $6,500.

The grants announced Tuesday range from $2,500 to $6,500. Of the grant recipients, 30 percent of the businesses are minority-owned, 37 percent are majority-woman owned businesses, and 5 percent are veteran-owned. Businesses that were approved for the grant, but who are in arrears with the City on fines or fees, may be asked to settle those prior to receiving their grants.

A competitive grant process was used to make the determinations based on a variety of factors including, but not limited to: business narrative, numbers of employees, and submitted financial information.

Here are the business receiving grants: