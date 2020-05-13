With graduation season on hold, the Racine County Eye wants to keep this community celebration just that — open to the community.
RACINE – The City of Racine on Tuesday awarded $650,000 in grants to 146 Racine small businesses from its Small Business Emergency Fund. The program aims to help businesses weather the COVID-19 crisis.
The awards were the second round of emergency grants. In April, $250,000 was distributed to 18 small businesses. As of this week, a total of $900,000 has been allocated to support these businesses during the pandemic. The program funding comes from the city’s Sanitary Sewer Surcharge Fund and from the city’s allocation of tax collected on hotel room occupancy.
During this second round, small businesses with up to 20 employees in the City of Racine were eligible to apply for grants of up to $6,500.
The grants announced Tuesday range from $2,500 to $6,500. Of the grant recipients, 30 percent of the businesses are minority-owned, 37 percent are majority-woman owned businesses, and 5 percent are veteran-owned. Businesses that were approved for the grant, but who are in arrears with the City on fines or fees, may be asked to settle those prior to receiving their grants.
A competitive grant process was used to make the determinations based on a variety of factors including, but not limited to: business narrative, numbers of employees, and submitted financial information.
Here are the business receiving grants:
- Urban Stylez 262
- Wefs Models
- Yoga Roots Racine
- A1 Grooming by Mark
- Art Metals Studio
- Beardsley Concrete
- Cackle Jacks
- Culinary Infusion Inc
- D’Alie Masonry
- Evelyn’s Club Main
- Gold Diamond & Design, Inc
- Hot Shop Glass Racine Studio & Gallery
- My Bread
- New Heights Supplements
- Not Your Parents Basement
- Pawstar Inc
- Pub on Wisconsin
- Richards BBQ
- The Nash
- The Rhino Bar
- Uptown Pub and Grill
- Rojos Pub
- River Run Restaurant
- Sheepish Wellness & Healing
- Black Hand Tattoo Gallery
- Baby Express Wellness Center
- La Tapatia
- Miller’s Flowers
- Northwinds Gallery
- Pet University 2
- The Maple Table
- Gifted Hand Adult Living Facilities
- Clover Pup
- Nest Playspace & Seven Keys
- Racine Merchandise
- The Branch at 1501
- Lochnaiar Inn
- Lake Front Fitness
- Break and Run Billiards
- Don’s Towing and Truck Service
- 2SwiftSuits
- 509 Social Lounge
- Abana Home Health Care
- Asiana Restaurant
- Avenue Pet Shoppe
- Castle Lanes of Southeastern Wisconsin
- DeMark’s Bar and Restaurant
- Dewey’s Restaurant & Sports Bar
- Dig-It All Sign Company
- Dildots BBQ and Catering
- Doobie’s Beer Joint
- Dunk’s Public House
- Elmwood Plaza Jewelers
- First Care Transportation 1
- Flowers by Walter
- GreenLight E Recycling
- Hansen’s Tap
- Joey’s on Taylor
- Johnsons Furniture Inc
- KC & EC Enterprises
- Lornacopia
- Marci’s on Main
- Martinizing Cleaners
- Paul’s Pub
- Petals By Felicia
- Plumb Gold/Plumb Silver
- Racine Arts and Business Center
- Racine Brewing Co.
- Racine County Eye
- Red Onion Cafe
- Roosters
- Shogun
- Stone Corral
- Molbeck’s Health and Spice Shop
- B Rashel Salon
- Beauty Blvd
- Bellamia Salon
- Boxhead Design
- Captain John’s
- Catrine Barbers
- CBD American Shaman
- Beaute on the Square
- Hillside Lanes
- Individuals Inc Beauty Salon Rentals
- K&T Flynn Enterprises Inc.
- Liberty Street Automotive
- Liz Ricchio
- Mail-N-Ship
- Matt Binetti Video
- Michelle’s Nails and Spa
- Niecey’s Hair Salon
- Pucci’s Barber Stylists
- Reef Point Brew House
- Sammy’s Barber Shop
- Subway
- West Racine Shoe Service
- Wheels Small Engine and Repair
- Yesterday’s Memories
- Dover Flag
- Stars Hair Family Salon
- Carla’s Beauty Salon
- Coasters/ Teezers
- Headlines Hair Design
- Lashes De’ Yami
- Nailed It
- Photographic Design LTD
- Plush Clothing
- Regime Hair Studio
- Salma Beauty Design
- Spitfire Ink Tattoos
- Tangles Salon Studio
- Vicki Rosploch
- A Little R& R Café
- 5k Events
- Atmosphere Collaborative Space
- Audreyanna’s
- Bearded Tribes, Inc
- Blue Rock Lounge
- Bonifide Nutrition
- Dreamcatcher’s Photography Studio
- El Gustazo
- Everything N Moore
- Graphics Inc
- Ivan Barra Films
- Lacey’s Bodega
- Longshot Vinyl
- McIntosh Floor Centre
- Mr. Kool’s Sports Bar
- Mt. Sinai Gym
- Olsen Graphics
- Perennial Soaps
- Queens Corner Store
- Racine Family Care Chiropractic
- Richards Fine Jewelry Inc
- Sam I Am 2 Charters
- SheabroJae’s Natural Expressions
- The Cobblestone
- Twice Baked Pottery
- Twin Dragon Games
- Uncle Rey’s Candy Store and More
- Unplugged Artistic Event Planning and
- Studios
- The Brickhouse
- The Ivanhoe Pub and Eatery
- The Sausage Kitchen
- Toad Hall
- Unique Drapery