Racine –City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) is again hosting a free drop-in playground program for kids ages 7-14 at a number of city neighborhood parks. Sites are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Thursday, beginning June 21. No registration is required to participate. Leaders will provide organized recreational activities, but do not monitor when and with whom children arrive or leave.

Drop-in programs are available at:

Greencrest Park, 3234 Drexel Ave.

Matson Park, 1110 South St.

Hantschel Park, 5400 Byrd Ave.

Solbraa Park, 3825 – 16th St.

Bryant Community Center, 601 – 21st St.

King Community Center, 1134 Dr. M. L. King Dr.

Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 – 12th St.

In an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus and to ensure the program is as safe as possible, PRCS will continue to follow all preventative covid-19 safety measures developed under the guidance of the City of Racine Health Department and within the guidelines of both state and local recommendations.

Information is available at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; by emailing prcs@cityofracine.org; or by calling (262) 636-9131.