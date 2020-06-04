Racine –City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) is again hosting a free drop-in playground program for kids ages 7-14 at a number of city neighborhood parks. Sites are open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Thursday, beginning June 22. No registration is required to participate. Leaders will provide organized recreational activities, but do not monitor when and with whom children arrive or leave.

Drop-in programs are available at:

Greencrest Park, 3234 Drexel Ave.

Matson Park, 1110 South St.

Solbraa Park, 3825 – 16th St.

Bryant Community Center, 601 – 21st St.

King Community Center, 1134 Dr. M. L. King Dr.

Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 – 12th St.

PRCS will be implementing several new policies and procedures for the summer playground programs. In an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus among youth and to ensure the programs are as safe as possible, the preventive measures have been developed under the guidance of the City of Racine Health Department and within both state and local recommended guidelines.

Below is a list of just a few of the guidelines and practices that will be utilized:

Daily health screenings, including temperature checks, will be conducted on all staff and volunteers working within the program. Staff and sick child policies will be in place.

To ensure social distancing, spot markers will be used for all interactions including snack time, activities, and games.

Activities & games are being designed to meet social distancing requirements and programs will feature individual play and activity stations.

Field trips have been eliminated or altered to comply with guidelines on large gatherings.

Equipment and restrooms will be cleaned & sanitized routinely throughout the day.

Youth and staff will practice frequent hand-washing, hygiene, and sanitizing measures.

Youth are encouraged to provide their own labeled water bottles. Only prepackaged snacks/drinks will be permitted.

Staff will receive extensive training in all areas of preventive safety measures.

Additional staff will be added to any needed sites to maintain a low staff to child ratio.

Get social! Visit, like, and follow us at www.facebook.com/RPRCS/. Information about all PRCS events may be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; by emailing prcs@cityofracine.org; or by calling (262) 636-9131.