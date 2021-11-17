The city of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) is hosting a winter coat drive. Donations of winter gear are being accepted starting today, November 17, 2021. The drive will run through December 17, 2021.
What is being collected?
- Coats
- Sweaters
- Jackets
- Gloves
- Hats
- Socks
- Boots
- Blankets
Where can I donate?
The City has set up three convenient donation drop-off locations.
City Hall
730 Washington Ave
Room 103
City Hall Annex
800 Center St
Room 127
Racine Police Department
730 Center St
Winter Coat Drive and more
For more information about this and other events hosted by PRCS visit the City of Racine online, view the PRCS Facebook page, or call (262) 636-9131. Their office is located at 800 Center St, Room 127.
