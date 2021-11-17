The city of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) is hosting a winter coat drive. Donations of winter gear are being accepted starting today, November 17, 2021. The drive will run through December 17, 2021.

What is being collected?

Coats

Sweaters

Jackets

Gloves

Hats

Socks

Boots

Blankets

Where can I donate?

The City has set up three convenient donation drop-off locations.

City Hall

730 Washington Ave

Room 103

City Hall Annex

800 Center St

Room 127

Racine Police Department

730 Center St

Winter Coat Drive and more

For more information about this and other events hosted by PRCS visit the City of Racine online, view the PRCS Facebook page, or call (262) 636-9131. Their office is located at 800 Center St, Room 127.

