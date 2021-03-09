City of Racine – The Racine Police and Fire Commission (PFC) has narrowed the search for Racine’s new Police Chief to two finalists, and now the City of Racine invites the public to hear from these two candidates prior to the PFC making its final selection. The community is invited to meet and hear from the two finalists at a virtual event: “Coffee with the Candidates: A Dialogue with the City of Racine Police Chief Finalists” this Saturday, March 13 from 8:30-10 a.m.

The two finalists are:

● Alexander Ramirez started with the Milwaukee, Wisconsin Police Department in 1991 as a police officer. His last position was as an Inspector of Police. Mr. Ramirez holds a Master of Arts degree in Public Service with a specialization in Criminal Justice Administration.

● Maurice Robinson is currently the District One Commander at the Cincinnati, Ohio Police Department and has been with the department since 2002. He holds an M.S. in Criminal Justice from the University of Cincinnati.

To join “Coffee with the Candidates: A Dialogue with the City of Racine Police Chief Finalists,” community members must register here to receive the meeting link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Rx2JiqFoSVuLPHHkl0_jOA

Saturday morning’s virtual event will also be streamed live on the City of Racine’s Facebook page.

Community members who would like to submit questions for possible consideration by the finalists at this event must submit those questions ahead of time. Questions for the candidates can be emailed to humanresources@cityofracine.org or residents can call the City’s Human Resources Department at 262-636-9175 to submit their question. Due to time constraints, not all questions will be able to be asked of the finalists.