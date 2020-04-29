Racine – The City of Racine has launched #StaySafeRacine, a new social media campaign intended to encourage people to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

The message is simple. Stay Safe. Save lives.

“While we can’t be together physically, we wanted to find a way to virtually support one another and encourage our friends and neighbors to stay safe as work together to flatten the curve,”

Racine Mayor Cory Mason said in a news release. “Every morning, I meet with our public health officials to get updates on how COVID-19 is spreading through the community. We have not peaked, and the number of confirmed cases continues to grow. It’s hard, but we have to double down on our efforts around staying home and social distancing. This campaign is designed to show our residents that we are all in this together.”

The #StaySafeRacine campaign includes a variety of tools for residents to share how they are staying safe and encourage others to do the same. The #StaySafeRacine toolkit, available at www.StaySafeRacine.org, includes:

Examples of social media posts in English and Spanish.

Key messages to be shared via social media in English and Spanish.

Social media graphics in English and Spanish.

15-second and 30-second public service announcements in English and Spanish.

“Stay Home Save Lives” artwork for graphic designers.

Digital billboards.

Everyone is asked to show their support for stopping the spread of COVID-19 by visiting www.StaySafeRacine.org or the city’s Facebook page (www.facebook.com/CityofRacineWI) and taking a pledge to use the #StaySafeRacine hashtag, messages, and graphics on their social media pages, and encouraging friends and family to do the same.

Why and why now?

Racine and surrounding areas have NOT reached a peak in COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday (April 28), the Racine City Public Health Department reported 175 confirmed cases of COVID-19 within the city. That marked the first-time spike into triple digits. Local health officials report that the infection rate continues to climb. Hispanic and African American residents alone now account for 63 percent of the infected. The data suggests clearly that residents locally and around the state need to continue their efforts to stay home and practice social distancing.

The best practice is still to remain home whenever possible. But if you must venture out, please continue to follow the latest safety guidelines, including limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people, keeping a safe distance of at least six feet from others, wearing a face mask and other forms of personal protective equipment (including gloves), coughing into your elbows, frequently washing your hands, and avoiding touching your face when outside your home.

“There is light at the end of this tunnel, and we’ll reach it faster if we do our part and spread the word so that we slow the spread of COVID-19. Our first responders and other essential workers, including our neighbors performing medical, food, and other important service work, are counting on us. They risk their lives every day by going to work so that we have our basic needs met. We owe it to them to do our part to help flatten the curve,” Mason said.