Housing Resources, Inc. will administer CARES Act funding from the City of Racine to provide mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners who are facing mortgage delinquency or foreclosure due to financial hardships as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Program Objective

The purpose of the City of Racine Mortgage Assistance Program is to aid in foreclosure prevention by providing emergency assistance in the form of a grant on behalf of City of Racine homeowners who are delinquent in their mortgage payments due to job loss or reduced work hours and wages as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eligibility for Assistance:

A property must be all of the following: An owner-occupied dwelling consisting of one to four separate units; and

Secured by a mortgage; and

Located in the City of Racine. Assistance may be provided on behalf of a homeowner when the following eligibility criteria have been demonstrated: The homeowner(s) must have experienced a loss of income as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic after March 1, 2020 and be able to document the income loss.

The homeowner(s) must have an annualized current household income of no more than 80% of the Area Median Income as defined in guidelines published by the United State Department of Housing and Urban Development. Household Size 1: $43,050 Household Size 2: $49,200 Household Size 3: $55,350 Household Size 4: $61,500 Household Size 5: $66,450 Household Size 6: $71,350 Household Size 7: $76,300 Household Size 8: $81,200 The homeowner(s) applicant must hold legal title to the property for which they are requesting assistance.

Mortgage payments for which assistance is requested must be at least 30 days delinquent at the time of application and starting after March 1, 2020.

The mortgage(s) for which assistance is requested must be a first or second mortgage on the property.

Depending on eligibility and date of income interruption due to COVID-19, direct one-time assistance on behalf of the homeowner(s) may be provided for up to six (6) months. Missed mortgage payments starting March 1, 2020, will be reviewed to the date of application. Additional payments will be reviewed on a case-by-case basis.

Application Process

The pre-application consists of 5 questions and will let us know quickly if you qualify to complete a full application. Once the pre-application is approved by HRI, homeowners will be invited to complete a full application.

Applicants will be able to apply and upload completed documentation through a web-based application link at https://www.hri-wi.org/mortgage-assistance. All owners of the property for which assistance is sought must complete and execute the application; however, a homeowner may be eligible if the co-owner is absent, unable, or unwilling to complete the application. The full application must be complete, and all required documents attached prior to submission. All documentation submitted is kept strictly confidential. Applications will be accepted through June 18, 2021. Submitting an application does NOT guarantee funding.

The following must be included with the submitted application.

Required Documentation:

Photocopy or photo of driver’s license or state-issued ID

Most recent mortgage statement (no more than 30 days old) that includes address & phone number of mortgage company

Documentation of financial hardship due to COVID-19 (termination notice, lay-off notice, a letter indicating place of employment closing, etc.)

Income and Housing Attestation

HRI Authorization form

HRI Disclosure Statement & Privacy Policy

Benefit Duplication

Forbearance disclosure (if applicable)

Application Review Process

The agency will only review complete applications to determine fulfillment of the eligibility criteria.

Restrictions

The following restrictions apply to the City of Racine Mortgage Assistance program:

Assistance is available for owner-occupant homeowners in the City of Racine Mixed-use buildings (commercial/residential) and owner-occupied rental properties (more than 4 units) are ineligible. Funding is based on availability. Completed applications will be reviewed on a first-come-first-served basis. Payments will be made directly to the mortgage company to be credited to the account indicated on the mortgage statement and in the application. Payments will not be made to the applicant. Assistance is not available to applicants who receive Section 8 or other federal assistance in paying their mortgage payment.