Racine – City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services will open guarded swimming at North Beach on Saturday, June 6. Lifeguards will be on duty seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Restrooms, concessions, and parking lots remain closed per the Forward Racine Health Dept. order.
For the safety of all in the park, beach, and swim areas please observe the following:
- Social distancing of 6 ft. and the wearing of face masks is recommended.
- Please do not block the area in front of the lifeguard chairs, boats, or rescue boards. Your interference could hamper the effectiveness of a rescue.
- Swim only in the protected area. Lifeguards may restrict the swimming area for your safety when hazardous conditions are present.
- For daily water conditions at North Beach, please check the City of Racine webpage at CityofRacine.org.
- Please note that North Beach Park closes at 10 p.m.
The following are prohibited in the park and beach area by the City of Racine Ordinance and Public Health Order:
- Gatherings of groups larger than 10 people.
- Alcoholic beverages
- Motorized vehicles on the beaches
- Glass containers
- Fire on the beaches
- Dogs or any pets in the park and beach areas
- Motorboats, windsurfers, or flotation devices (water wings, inner tubes, rafts,etc.) in the protected swim area.
- Tents, inflatables, and other structures
- Amplified sound
Information is available at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; by emailing prcs@cityofracine.org; or by calling (262) 636-9131.