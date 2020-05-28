Racine – City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services will open guarded swimming at North Beach on Saturday, June 6. Lifeguards will be on duty seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Restrooms, concessions, and parking lots remain closed per the Forward Racine Health Dept. order.

For the safety of all in the park, beach, and swim areas please observe the following:

  • Social distancing of 6 ft. and the wearing of face masks is recommended.
  • Please do not block the area in front of the lifeguard chairs, boats, or rescue boards. Your interference could hamper the effectiveness of a rescue.
  • Swim only in the protected area. Lifeguards may restrict the swimming area for your safety when hazardous conditions are present.
  • For daily water conditions at North Beach, please check the City of Racine webpage at CityofRacine.org.
  • Please note that North Beach Park closes at 10 p.m.

The following are prohibited in the park and beach area by the City of Racine Ordinance and Public Health Order:

  • Gatherings of groups larger than 10 people.
  • Alcoholic beverages
  • Motorized vehicles on the beaches
  • Glass containers
  • Fire on the beaches
  • Dogs or any pets in the park and beach areas
  • Motorboats, windsurfers, or flotation devices (water wings, inner tubes, rafts,etc.) in the protected swim area.
  • Tents, inflatables, and other structures
  • Amplified sound

Information is available at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; by emailing prcs@cityofracine.org; or by calling (262) 636-9131.