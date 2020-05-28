Racine – City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services will open guarded swimming at North Beach on Saturday, June 6. Lifeguards will be on duty seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Restrooms, concessions, and parking lots remain closed per the Forward Racine Health Dept. order.

For the safety of all in the park, beach, and swim areas please observe the following:

Social distancing of 6 ft. and the wearing of face masks is recommended.

Please do not block the area in front of the lifeguard chairs, boats, or rescue boards. Your interference could hamper the effectiveness of a rescue.

Swim only in the protected area. Lifeguards may restrict the swimming area for your safety when hazardous conditions are present.

For daily water conditions at North Beach, please check the City of Racine webpage at CityofRacine.org.

Please note that North Beach Park closes at 10 p.m.

The following are prohibited in the park and beach area by the City of Racine Ordinance and Public Health Order:

Gatherings of groups larger than 10 people.

Alcoholic beverages

Motorized vehicles on the beaches

Glass containers

Fire on the beaches

Dogs or any pets in the park and beach areas

Motorboats, windsurfers, or flotation devices (water wings, inner tubes, rafts,etc.) in the protected swim area.

Tents, inflatables, and other structures

Amplified sound

Information is available at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; by emailing prcs@cityofracine.org; or by calling (262) 636-9131.