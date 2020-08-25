Racine – City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS) is offering “Fall-In to Playgrounds”, a free enrichment drop-in playground program for children ages 7-14. The program will be held outdoors Monday-Thursday, 2:45-5:45 p.m., September 8-October 22, 2020 at the following locations:

Cesar Chavez Community Center – 2221 Douglas Ave.

Dr. John Bryant Center – 601 21st St.

Humble Park Community Center – 2200 Blaine Ave.

Hantschel Park – 5400 Byrd Ave.

Dr. King Community Center – 1134 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Solbraa Park – 3825 16th St.

“Fall-In to Playgrounds” is a theme-oriented free program supervised by two college student leaders who receive extensive in-service training. All playground sites are diverse, safe and provide organized group activities designed to foster lifelong 21st-century skills such as team-building & strategy, communication, creative problem-solving, self-awareness, self-confidence, and leadership. There is no fee required to attend and no registration is necessary.

In an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus and to ensure the program is as safe as possible, PRCS will continue to follow all preventative COVID-19 safety measures developed under the guidance of the City of Racine Health Department and within the guidelines of both state and local recommendations.

Information is available at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; by emailing prcs@cityofracine.org; or by calling (262) 636-9131.