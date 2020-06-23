The City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services will serve free meals to any children present under the age of 18 during the drop-in playground programs being held at neighborhood parks in Racine this summer.

Meals will be provided Monday-Thursday to children under the age of 18 at the following times & locations:

11:00-11:45 a.m.

Matson Park, 3334 Fourth St. Racine, WI

Dr. King Community Center, 1134 Dr. Martin Lutheran King Jr. Dr. Racine, WI

Dr. John Bryant Center, 601 21st St. Racine, WI

12:00-12:45 p.m.

Greencrest Park, 2801 Delaware St. Racine, WI

Solbraa Park, 3825 16th St. Racine, WI

Hantschel Park, 1663 Village Dr. Racine, WI

Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 12th St. Racine, WI

Families may obtain free meals through drive-up or walk-up service. Those using drive-up service are asked to remain in their cars and wait for staff to assist. If using the walk-up service, visitors are asked to practice physical distancing and remain 6 ft. apart from other people.

Children who would like to participate in the drop-in playground program may eat on-site with the playground leaders. Meals will be served to children of all ages, however, participation in the playground program is for children ages 7-14. The playground program is held Monday-Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. through August 22 at the locations listed above. There is no cost to attend and registration is not required.

Information is available at the City of Racine PRCS website, by emailing prcs@cityofracine.org, or by calling (262) 636-9131.