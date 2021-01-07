Racine – The City of Racine’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department is seeking individuals, groups, and/or organizations to volunteer in the Adopt-A-Park program for 2021. Applications will be accepted beginning January 18, 2021 on an ongoing basis.

The Adopt-A-Park program is designed to encourage community involvement thorough volunteerism by helping the PRCS department maintain and beautify our City of Racine parks. The program encourages the participation of leagues, businesses, schools, churches, local service groups, sports associations, youth organizations individuals, etc. to perform various tasks; such as, litter pick-up, maintain flower beds, painting, spreading playground mulch, and other approved duties on a regularly scheduled basis. Volunteer organizations may elect to clean their adopted park on a monthly, bi-monthly or quarterly basis. Please be sure to include Earth Day (April) and Make a Difference Day (October).

The goal of the Adopt-A-Park program is to build a sense of community pride and ownership around every park. PRCS believes that the success of the park system depends on the support, assistance and advocacy and enthusiasm of the public. We are seeking the best practices and strategies to work together.

If you are interested in this great volunteer opportunity or would like more information on the program, questions may be directed to Jaimie Kirkwood at (262) 636-9459; jaimie.kirkwood@cityofracine.org.

Get social! Visit, like & follow us at www.facebook.com/RPRCS/ and at racineparksandrec on Instagram. Information about all PRCS events and activities may be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; by emailing prcs@cityofracine.org; or by calling (262) 636-9131.