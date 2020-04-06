City of Racine – Today, Mayor Cory Mason and City Clerk Tara Coolidge gave the public an update about what they should expect and do between now and Election Day, April 7th. This announcement includes updates on early in-person voting, voting absentee by mail, and what to expect on Election Day – including a measure do as much drive-up, curbside voting as possible to protect the health of both voters and elections workers at the polling locations.

“Like everywhere else, the City or Racine faces some challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic plays out. Even in the midst of this, our democracy must go forward. That means conducting our election, as safely as possible, as scheduled on Tuesday, April 7th. We want voters to know that we are taking every precaution to protect their health when they come to the polls on Election Day,” said Mayor Cory Mason.

“With guidance from our Director of Public Health, we have put together a plan for Election Day that will allow voters to vote curbside, from their cars, so that we are able to maximize social distancing and help prevent community spread of COVID-19 on Election Day,” said Racine City Clerk, Tara Coolidge.

The City will have voting at the 14 regular polling locations. Voters should go to their normal polling location. As they arrive in their vehicle, they will be greeting by City staff and poll workers who will direct traffic, ask if they need to register to vote, check their photo ID (remember to bring a valid photo ID), and assist them with getting their ballot.

The City Clerk does ask that voters, if possible, bring a hard surface to write on in their cars, like a clip board or folder, so that they can easily fill out their ballot in their cars.

To identify the drive through voting routes for your polling site, please visit www.racinecoronavirus.org. Maps of each location are posted there for your convenience.

Other important updates City of Racine residents should be aware of include:

Requesting Absentee Ballots

Because of a Federal Court ruling yesterday, the deadline to request an absentee ballot has been extended to today, Friday, April 3, at 5 p.m. If City residents still need to request an absentee ballot today, they are urged to email a request to clerks@cityofracine.org or text your request to 262-822-9692. Please note, it is not clear the myvote.wi.gov is working so please contact the clerk’s office directly today to get a ballot.

With the absentee ballot request, residents must include

Your first name and last name

Date of birth

Copy of a valid photo ID

And your mailing address

Returning Absentee Ballots

The deadline to return an absentee ballot has also been extended until Monday, April 13th at 4pm. This new timeline allows voters more time to mail back their ballot so that every vote is counted in this spring’s election



Voters who obtained an absentee ballot and have not yet put it in the mail can also deposit their ballot in the red mail box at the west entrance of City Hall. The red mail box will be available through 4pm on April 13th.



Witness Signature On Absentee Ballots

Please remember, absentee ballots should have the signature of another adult Wisconsin resident as a witness. Poll workers and clerk staff are available at City Hall to sign as witnesses, if needed. If voters have made reasonable effort and still cannot find a witness for your ballot, the City Clerk asked that voters please write the word “COVID-19” or “coronavirus” on the witness signature line on the envelope to indicate that the ballot should still be accepted.

“This is an unprecedented time in our nation’s history and conducting an election in the midst of a pandemic is extremely difficult. I ask that voters vote early or via mailed absentee ballot if at all possible. But if you do come to the polls on Election Day please be patient with the dedicated staff and elections workers. We are taking extraordinary measure to keep social distancing, protect public health, and prevent unnecessary community spread of coronavirus,” concluded Mayor Mason.