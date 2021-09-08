… we have a small favor to ask. Thousands of people have placed their trust in the Racine County Eye’s high-impact journalism because we focus on solutions-based journalism.
RACINE – City of Racine officials are pointing to a 19 percent increase in the daily average of first-does COVID-19 vaccines delivered as proof that gift card incentive programs are working.
According to City of Racine Public Health Department data, from Aug. 18 to Sept. 3, a daily average of 114 people (a total of 1,931) received their first dose of the vaccine at city- or state-run vaccination clinic. That was up from a daily average of 96 first doses delivered between Aug. 1 and Aug. 17.
The city health department “largely attributes” the vaccination growth to gift card incentive programs offered by the City of Racine and the State of Wisconsin. The city’s program, which started Aug. 18, provides City of Racine residents eligible for the vaccine with $100 in gift cards when they become fully vaccinated. A feature of the city’s program is the “Good Neighbor” incentive where previously vaccinated city residents can receive a $50 gift card for each city resident they bring in to get vaccinated.
Meanwhile, the State of Wisconsin is offering an additional $100 gift card incentive to all Wisconsin residents receiving their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. Gov. Tony Evers recently extended the statewide incentive through Sept. 19.
“The uptick in Racine residents choosing to get vaccinated couldn’t come at a better time as the Delta variant continues to spread, Covid cases are on the rise locally and students are returning to the classroom. The best way to protect yourself, your family, and our community is by getting vaccinated. We have been hard at work scheduling mobile clinics throughout the community which are designed to meet people where they are, staffed with trusted community partners like nurses from the Racine Kenosha Black Nurses Association and our Vaccine Champions.” Racine Mayor Cory Mason said in a Wednesday afternoon news release.
Vaccine, Incentive Program Reminders
Racine health officials remind community members of the following:
- Vaccinations are FREE.
- Anyone age 12 and above now is eligible to get vaccinated.
- You DO NOT need to show an ID or provide health insurance to get vaccinated.
- The Pfizer vaccine has been fully approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
- The City of Racine will provide FREE bus rides to and from your vaccination site.
- COVID-19 vaccines are the safest and best way to protect yourself and your family from the virus.
- Get $100 in gift cards is from the City of Racine for getting fully vaccinated plus an additional $100 gift card from the State of Wisconsin for getting your first vaccination shot by Sept. 19.
Vaccine Clinic Schedule
The City of Racine and AMI Health have scheduled several pop-up vaccine clinics throughout the community over the coming weeks. City of Racine residents are eligible to receive up to $200 between City and State incentives if they get fully vaccinated by September 19. To make it easy to keep track of where clinics are that qualify for the incentive, the City has created an easy-to-use map and calendar at www.vaccinateracine.org.
Here’s the list of locations and dates as of Wednesday:
- Thursday
- Park High School, 1901 12th St., 3:30-5 p.m., Main Entrance
- Horlick High School, 2119 Rapids Dr., 3-5 p.m., Tennis Court Entrance
- Racine City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Regency Mall AMI clinic (former Burlington Coat Factory site), 5538 Durand Ave., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Saturday
- Racine Public Library, 75 7th St., 3-5 p.m., Fall Literacy Fest
- Sunday, September 12
- Emaus Lutheran Church, 1925 Summit Ave., 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Outdoors
- Monday, September 13
- Mitchell K-8 School, 2701 Drexel Ave., 4-6 p.m., Parking Lot
- Tuesday, September 14
- Regency Mall AMI clinic, 5538 Durand Ave., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
- North Pointe United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 3825 Erie St., 2-4 p.m. Indoors in Fellowship Hall
- Thursday, September 16
- Racine City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Regency Mall AMI clinic, 5538 Durand Ave., 11a.m.-5 p.m.
- The REAL School, 10116 Stellar Ave, Sturtevant, 5:45 p.m.-7:45 p.m.
- Saturday, September 18
- Wayman AME Church, 424 N. Memorial Dr., 10 a.m.-12 noon, Outdoors
- Downtown Racine Party on the Pavement, SE corner of Park Avenue & 6th Street, 12-7 p.m., Outdoors.
- Tuesday, September 21
- Regency Mall AMI clinic, 5538 Durand Ave., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Thursday, September 23
- Racine City Hall, 730 Washington Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Regency Mall AMI clinic, 5538 Durand Ave., 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Friday, September 24
- Healthcare Network, 500 Wisconsin Avenue, 1-5 p.m.
- Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, 3-6 p.m.
- Case High School Football Game, 7345 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant, 6:30 p.m.-9 p.m.
- Tuesday, September 28
- Regency Mall AMI clinic, 5538 Durand Ave., 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
- Goodwill Industries, 1630 Enterprise Dr., 1-5 p.m.
All vaccinations at those locations are free and do not require appointments, ID, or health insurance. Additional pop-up vaccine clinics and more details about all of these locations can be found at www.vaccinateracine.org
Information about the eligibility for the City of Racine vaccine incentive program is located at https://www.racinecoronavirus.org/incentive-gift-cards-for-covid-19-vaccinations/ and information about the State incentive program can be found at https://100.wisconsin.gov/