The Cesar Chavez Community Center is hosting a weekly senior volleyball program on Wednesday mornings. Senior adults are invited to play on recreational-level teams. The program is being offered by the City of Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services (PRCS).

Senior Volleyball Specifics

Ages 50+

Wednesday mornings, 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

No registration required

No fees

All skill levels welcome!

About the location

The Amigos de Cesar Chavez Community Center is located at 2221 Douglas Ave, Racine, WI. It is celebrated as a collaboration of the Racine area Latino-based non-profits working together for the community.

The Center is buzzing all week long with activities such as Art Group, Dominoes, Pickle Ball, Scrabble, Woodcarving, and Fitness Walking among many others. It is open to people of all ages, not just seniors.

For more information about the senior volleyball program, the center, or other programs, contact Matt Gomez, Community Center Recreation Supervisor, at (262) 636-9221. You can also find the Cesar Chavez Community Center on Facebook, or on the City’s website.

To get in touch, the PRCS main office is located at 800 Center St, Rm 127 in Racine, or call (262) 636-9131.