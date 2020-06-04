Racine –City of Racine Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services (PRCS) will be implementing several new policies and procedures for the summer playground programs scheduled to begin on June 22, 2020. In an effort to reduce the spread of the coronavirus among youth and to ensure the programs are as safe as possible, the preventive measures have been developed under the guidance of the City of Racine Health Department and within both state and local recommended guidelines.

Below is a list of just a few of the guidelines and practices that will be utilized:

Daily health screenings, including temperature checks, will be conducted on all staff and volunteers working within the program. Staff and sick child policies will be in place.

Contactless drop-off and pickup of youth will be established to protect designated play areas.

To ensure social distancing, spot markers will be used for all interactions including drop-off, pick-up, snack time, activities, and games.

Activities & games are being designed to meet social distancing requirements and programs will feature individual play and activity stations.

Field trips have been eliminated or altered to comply with guidelines on large gatherings.

Equipment and restrooms will be cleaned & sanitized routinely throughout the day.

Youth and staff will practice frequent hand-washing, hygiene, and sanitizing measures.

Youth are encouraged to provide their own labeled water bottles. Only prepackaged snacks/drinks will be permitted.

Staff will receive extensive training in all areas of preventive safety measures.

Additional staff will be added to any needed sites to maintain a low staff to child ratio.

Registration is currently being accepted and is open to youth ages 4 through grades 8. Those

wishing to register may do so in one of two ways:

Mail in a completed form with a check for the exact amount made payable to City of Racine PRCS, 800 Center St., Racine WI 53403. Emailed a completed form to prcs@cityofracine.org. Staff will contact the registrant by phone for payment once received.

Registration forms are available at:

https://www.cityofracine.org/ParksRec/YouthSports/PlayGround/ (online registration is not available for this program)

By requesting one via email at prcs@cityofracine.org

By calling the PRCS Administrative Offices at (262) 636-9131

The fee for Racine city residents is $75. The fee for non-city residents (Caledonia, Mt. Pleasant, and other municipalities/villages) is $105. Registration is taken on a first-come, first-served basis until sites are full.

Playground programs are available for the following age groups:

Kiddie Korner, for ages 4-6 years old, is held mornings and afternoons at Lockwood Park, and Pierce Woods Park. To be eligible for this program, a child is expected to be 4 years old by June 22, 2020. New participants must provide proof of age in the form of a birth certificate, passport, state ID, or other government-sanctioned document by the start of the program. Documents may be presented at the program on the first day.

All other programs are being held mornings and afternoons at Lockwood Park and Humble Park Community Center. Future is for grades 1-3, Play It Again is for youth in grades 4-5, and The Bigs is for grades 6-8. Grade is based on the school year as of May 1, 2020.

Programs begin on June 22 and will conclude on August 18, 2020. Participants attend Monday through Thursday in either a morning or afternoon session. Morning sessions run from 8:30-11:30 a.m. (8:45-11:30 a.m. for Kiddie Korner) and afternoon sessions from 1:30-4:30 p.m. (1:45-4:30 p.m. for Kiddie Korner). Youth may register for both sessions with payment of applicable fees, however, no supervision is available from 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Get social! Visit, like, and follow us at www.facebook.com/RPRCS/. Information about all PRCS events may be found at cityofracine.org/ParksRec; by emailing prcs@cityofracine.org; or by calling (262) 636-9131.