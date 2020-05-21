RACINE, WI – City officials announced plans to hold a press conference at 9 a.m. Friday to roll out details around opening up the local economy.

The announcement comes on the heels of a federal lawsuit — filed by 17 plaintiffs — against the City of Racine Public Health Administrator Dottie-Kay Bowersox and 20 other Wisconsin officials. The complaint alleges that the City of Racine violated the constitutional rights after extending the Safer at Home order,

“The local orders unlawfully interfere with plaintiffs’ rights to work and to worship, to gather and assemble, in violation of their Federal Constitutional Rights,” the complaint alleges.

Read the complaint.

After the Wisconsin Supreme Court struck down the state-wide Safer at Home order, the City of Racine Public Health Department extended Governor Tony Evers’ “Safer at Home” order through May 26.

Mayor Cory Mason, Public Health Director Bowersox, and Police Chief Howell are expected to provide details and answers about a plan called “Forward Racine,” which will open the local economy starting at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The new policy replaces the “Safer at Home” order. Officials said the document would be made available Friday morning at racinecoronavirus.org.