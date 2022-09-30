RACINE — Halloween is nearing and the City of Racine has officially announced that on Oct. 31, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., trick-or-treating will take place in the city.

“Like so many kids, my children are already looking forward to trick-or-treating. Let’s have a fun and safe Halloween this year,” said Mayor Cory Mason.

Tips for a safe Halloween The City of Racine shares the following tips, in hopes to help families have a safe Halloween. On Halloween night or whenever trick-or-treating takes place, remember: Cross at street corners, use traffic signals, and look both ways prior to crossing the street.

If you are ill, stay home.

Minimize spreading viruses by placing candy on a table instead of a bowl.

Put electronic devices down, keep your head up, and walk – don’t run – across the street.

Always walk on sidewalks and paths, when one is not available walk facing traffic.

Bring a flashlight or wear bright clothing to make yourself visible.

If you are driving a vehicle allow yourself extra time to get to your location.

When driving, don’t forget to slow down and stay alert. Make sure to have a safe Halloween. – Credit: Jen Theodore / Unsplash

