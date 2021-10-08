City of Racine –Trick or treating in the City of Racine will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, October 31st. The City of Racine Public Health Department just reminds trick-or-treaters and their families that they should still take proper precautions to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Mayor Cory Mason said, “I am looking forward to going trick or treating this year with my kids after missing last year to stay safe. My family is excited to put on our masks and have a great time this Halloween.”

“After every holiday we continue to see spikes in cases because some individuals don’t remember to take the proper precautions to stay safe. So please remember to stay safe while celebrating Halloween and trick-or-treating this year,” said Dottie-Kay Bowersox, Public Health Administrator for the City of Racine.

The City of Racine Public Health Department offers the following guidance for trick-or-treaters this year:

Avoid large gatherings and parties

Have kids trick or treat in small groups

Celebrate outdoors, not at indoor events

Wear a mask or find a way to incorporate a mask into your costume

Place individually bagged treats or candy out on a table instead of using large containers or bowls

Stay home if ill or exposed to someone who is

Use regular hand hygiene when trick or treating and before eating any treats

Additional Trick or Treat Times

