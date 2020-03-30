City of Racine – Mayor Cory Mason announced that the City Clerk currently plans to keep City Hall open on Saturday, April 4th from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. for residents who want to in-person, early absentee vote. The City wants to provide as many options for residents to vote early, and in the safest possible way.

“We want to encourage as many residents as possible to vote before April 7th. Requesting a mailed ballot is the safest way to vote. However, in person, absentee voting is the next best thing you can do and having a Saturday option is a good way to accommodate voters who can’t get to City Hall during the work week,” said Mayor Cory Mason. “During the work week we have established a process at City Hall that spreads people out and uses social distancing to protect both voters and our staff. We will use this same process on Saturday here at City Hall. I am grateful for the staff and volunteers who are willing to come in on the weekends to make sure residents are able to exercise their right to vote.”

The City wants to remind voters that safest way to vote, while also skipping the line on election day is to request a ballot by mail. Here are the ways you can do that:

email a request to clerks@cityofracine.org

text your request to 262-822-9692

submit your request online at myvote.wi.gov

When you submit your request, you must send

Your first name and last name

Date of birth

Copy of a photo ID

And your mailing address

All Applications for mailed ballots must be received by the clerk no later than 5 p.m. on Thursday, April 2nd. This provides the Clerk enough time to mail ballots to residents and time for residents to return the ballots by mail or to drop them off at City Hall. Current state law requires mailed ballots to be counted on April 7th. If voters are worried about mailing ballots back to City Hall, the Clerk’s office has put a large, red mailbox outside of City Hall by the parking lot to enable voters to drop off absentee ballots, instead of returning them by mail.