City of Racine – Today, the City of Racine, in partnership with Racine County, the State of Wisconsin, and Wisconsin National Guard finalized plans to open a drive-thru COVID-19 community testing site to open in the City of Racine at Festival Hall. The site will be open Monday, May 18, through Friday, May 22 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

“Given the spike in cases the City has seen and the disproportionate impact it has had on communities of color, we made a request of the National Guard to set up a community testing site. All members of the community are able to get tested at this site, but I want to specifically encourage members of the City’s minority communities and essential workers to get tested. We will have interpreters on site to assist our Spanish-speaking residents,” said Mayor Cory Mason.

The testing is free and open to the community. The City will have bilingual staff on hand to help with translation. National Guard members will be conducting tests. Test results are expected within 48 hours. Members of the National Guard will call those who test negative, while members of the Public Health Department will call those who test positive and conduct the necessary contact tracking.

As community members approach with their vehicles to get tested, they should follow the traffic instruction of local law enforcement who will be on site. Vehicles will be instructed to approach Festival Hall from 11th Street and follow Pershing Park Drive towards the parking lots at Festival Hall. There will be limited, but available, testing for those who walk-up without vehicles.

Community members coming for testing are strongly encouraged to wear masks and take necessary precautions to protect themselves and the members of the National Guard staffing the site.

“As the City continues to see a spike in cases, and our communities of color are disproportionately impacted, the need for broader community testing is clear. I thank the County and State for assisting in bringing community testing into the City. Festival Hall is a central location which I hope provides access to all members of our community seeking a test,” said Mayor Cory Mason