City of Racine – The City of Racine will be reinstating the collection of Household Bulky Items starting Monday, June 8, 2020. City residents will again be allowed to place up to 5 items tagged with a Household Bulky Item stickers out on their solid waste collection day as outlined at this website https://www.cityofracine.org/HBI/.

As a reminder, Household Bulky Items are over sized items that won’t fit into a solid waste cart when it’s empty, such as furniture, mattresses, box springs or *prepared carpet (cut in lengths less than 4 feet and tied in rolls).

Items not eligible as Household Bulky Items are perishable waste, recyclable materials, yard waste, bagged waste, electronics, appliances, fencing, doors, pallets, paint, tires, toilets, vanities, sinks, kitchen cabinets, counter top, windows, construction waste, car parts or any items where payment is required to drop off at the City of Racine Drop Off Site – Pearl Street Facility.

Residents may also bring your bulky items or obtain more Household Bulky Item decals at the Pearl Street Facility during our normal working hours as shown at this website https://www.cityofracine.org/BulkyWaste/. If there are additional questions, please contact the Department of Public Works at 262-636-9126.