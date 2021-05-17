City of Racine – Today, Dottie-Kay Bowersox, the City of Racine Public Health Administrator, and Mayor Cory Mason announced that thanks to a partnership with the State of Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin National Guard, another of the City’s community centers, the Tyler-Domer Community Center, will be a COVID-19 community vaccination location for residents on May 21 and 22.

Here are the details:

The Tyler-Domer Community Center, 2301 12 th Street, will be open on Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days to administer the first doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine;

Street, will be open on Friday, May 21 and Saturday, May 22 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. both days to administer the first doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine; Residents must come back to the Tyler-Domer Community Center for the second dose on Friday, June 11, and Saturday, June 12 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. both days

City residents should remember:

No appointments are necessary – everything is walk-up; residents can just show up between 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. on May 21 and May 22;

Vaccinations are FREE;

You DO NOT need to show an ID;

Bus rides are FREE – just tell the driver you are going to get vaccinated. Bus route 2 stops at Park High School; and

Anyone above the age of 12 is eligible to get vaccinated – they just need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian

The Tyler-Domer Community Center is in the heart of Common Council President John Tate II’s district and he wants to encourage all of his eligible constituents to get vaccinated.

“As we continue to feel a sense of normalcy return, getting vaccinated is our best way forward and how we put this pandemic behind us. Black and Brown communities were hit hardest when the pandemic first struck. That’s why it is critical that vaccines be made available in the most accessible and convenient ways possible. Let’s not throw away our shot. Get vaccinated,” said Council President John Tate II.

“We are happy to be able to bring the vaccine to more neighborhoods throughout the City. With new guidelines from the CDC now saying fully vaccinated people, do not need to wear masks indoors or outdoors; I hope more and more members of our community will get vaccinated so that they can take of their mask and still feel safe,” said Mayor Cory Mason.

“I am grateful for the continued support from DHS and the National Guard. As summer begins, we want people to feel hopeful that life will begin to feel normal again. The best way for that to happen is to get vaccinated. The Public Health Department will continue work with our partners to find more opportunities to get more people vaccinated,” said Dottie-Kay Bowersox, Public Health Administrator for the City of Racine.

More information can be found at www.racinecoronavirus.org. Questions about the clinics should be directed to publichealth@cityofracine.org or 262-636-9201.