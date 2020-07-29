Classic’s By Dino’s stemmed from a Racine favorite. Located off 16th Street in Racine was a local pizza joint, Dino’s Restaurant. It was established in 1955 by Italian immigrants, Dino and Grace Dominici. They served an Italian style dinner, that always left you wanting more.

After 58 years of serving the Racine community, it’s only recently, that the Dominici family shifted gears. Peter Dominici took a twist with the families pizza recipe.

Now, Classic’s by Dino’s is in your local freezer. Manufacturing takes place locally too.

You can’t go wrong with “Big 3 Cheese” but you can spice things up, at home, by trying a slice of “Chicken Alfredo Bacon Speciality” for dinner.

COVID-19 Impacts Dino’s

Dino and Nika making pizzas for Classic’s by Dino’s

Coronavirus hit close to home for this business and family. Peter was diagnosed at Ascension All Saints in Racine with COVID-19 in March. As a result, he is fighting for his life and living with the complications of COVID-19.

Rest assured, his 20-something year old children, Nika and Dino Dominici have taken Classic’s by Dino’s into their own hands.

“We are doing our best to keep the business going while he heals,” says the family, in Peter’s Go-Fund-Me.

Support Dino’s and Healthcare Heroes

Support Classic’s by Dino’s by picking up a pizza and enjoying a meal at home with the ones you love. The best way to support the Dominici family is by supporting the business. Additionally, never pass an opportunity to say thank you to a healthcare hero. If you are feeling generous, gift a pizza pie to a nurse, doctor, or therapist.

