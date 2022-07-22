CEDAR RAPIDS, IA – Congratulations to Autumn Klein, who was among a group of truly exceptional graduates this past year at Coe College.

Klein, of Burlington, was awarded a bachelor’s degree in Psychology.

The graduating Kohawks demonstrated excellence in academics, athletics and the arts; were leaders in research and community service; and took advantage of Coe’s commitment to integrate experience into education, completing thousands of internship hours.

They leave Coe equipped with the resumes, experience and determination to expand their leadership roles into their budding professional lives.

Coe Board of Trustees Chair Carson Veach ’74 lauded the class for its ability to overcome.

“You have proven the challenges of our day will shape, but not constrain you; influence but not limit you, and from this have demonstrated thoughtful leadership we hope to see in our graduates,” Veach said.

Klein was among nearly 300 students who received degrees.

About Coe College

Coe College, located in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, offers superb academics and exciting co-curricular activities in a thriving urban setting that promotes student growth and success. The college is the #10 private college for internships and has the #20 alumni network among private colleges in the nation according to The Princeton Review.

It is consistently ranked as a top college by national publications and offers more than 60 areas of study for its 1,400 students. Post-graduation, nearly 100 percent of reporting graduates are employed or in grad school within nine months.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is proud to celebrate student successes with its community. Congratulations on your achievement!

