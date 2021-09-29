With the heat still sweeping much of the country, you’d think winter is far off. But it’s only a few short months away, and construction professionals must think ahead to protect their equipment. There are plenty of jobs that take place during the coldest months of the year, such as repair projects and road work. As such, your equipment must be ready for the unique stressors this season can throw its way. Dump trucks are especially crucial for making these projects a success. So read on to learn how to winterize your dump truck equipment and preserve its performance.

Inspect Your Truck for Damage

You should start the winterization process by inspecting your dump truck for any existing damage. Dump trucks have lots of moving components, and each of them must work optimally to survive the winter. Performing a check of each vital system ensures that everything operates effectively and that you have sufficient time to make repairs.

Look For Cold-Weather Fuel Additives

Next, start making the switch to cold-weather diesel fuel. While a dump truck engine can run on standard diesel for most of the year, this fuel can thicken when exposed to cold conditions. This reduces its ability to pump through the engine and increases the strain on the vehicle during operation. Fortunately, several fuel additives exist that sustain the desired liquid form and maintain engine efficiency.

Keep Batteries Fully Charged

Another step in your winterization process should be to charge your dump truck’s batteries. Cold temperatures can quickly drain the charge from your machine’s battery and prevent you from starting the engine. So, unless you want to jump your dump truck every time you need to use it, you should install a new model and make sure you fully charge it before winter begins.

Install the Proper Bed Protection

The most important part of winterizing your dump truck equipment, though, is protecting it from the cold. When your dump truck makes deliveries on a frigid, snowy day, its metal bed takes on the temperature of the air around it. The iron then becomes brittle and is easier to damage upon contact with certain materials. This is why you need protection for your dump truck bed. So make sure you install a quality bed liner to preserve your machines for several seasons to come.

Undergoing these preparations before the winter season officially starts is essential for preventing costly damages in the future. Use this process to make the most of these next few months.