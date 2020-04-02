As newspapers around the country furlough their employees hours, that means less journalism at a time when staying connected at the local level is important.
Colin McKenna
Age: 60
Address: 724 Crabtree Lane
How long have you lived in the community: 29 years
What position are you running for? Racine County Board Supervisor District 9
Have you ever held an elected office position before? No
If so, what position(s) were you elected to? N/A
In thinking about your election bid, what top three issued need to be addressed?
- Expand Transportation
- Responsible Job Growth
- Controlling Taxes
How would you plan to address those issues?
- Provide opportunities across Racine County for our workers.
- Making sure our incentives to companies turn into jobs that residents expect so we can provide the services our residents expect.
In reference to those issues you have identified, what would success look like to you in making an impact?*:
Expand transportation so workers can get to jobs and Racine County residents. can get to places they need to go and have services for Racine County residents.
Why are those issues important to you?
So Racine County residents have great jobs and transportation and great services .
At the end of your term, what would you like to have accomplished?
- Increase Transportation in Racine County
- Having more jobs in Racine County
- Having good service for all Racine County Residents
Why should people vote for you?*:
I would be a supervisor who works only for you and representing the 9 District
What is your educational background?
- Graduate from Mitchell Voc Tech in 1981 baking, Mitchell South Dakota
- Graduate from Washington High School in 1979
- Sioux Falls South Dakota
What civic organizations do you belong to?
- Racine Interfaith Coalition Education Task Force
- Lutheran Church of Resurrection church society committee
- Visioning Greater Racine education task Force Culture & Rec task
- Force Racine churchmen’s Club Member
- Park High School PTSA
- RUSD Monterisse Goodland PTA