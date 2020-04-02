Colin McKenna

Age: 60

Address: 724 Crabtree Lane

How long have you lived in the community: 29 years

What position are you running for? Racine County Board Supervisor District 9

Have you ever held an elected office position before? No

If so, what position(s) were you elected to? N/A

In thinking about your election bid, what top three issued need to be addressed?

Expand Transportation

Responsible Job Growth

Controlling Taxes

How would you plan to address those issues?

Provide opportunities across Racine County for our workers.

Making sure our incentives to companies turn into jobs that residents expect so we can provide the services our residents expect.

In reference to those issues you have identified, what would success look like to you in making an impact?*:

Expand transportation so workers can get to jobs and Racine County residents. can get to places they need to go and have services for Racine County residents.

Why are those issues important to you?

So Racine County residents have great jobs and transportation and great services .

At the end of your term, what would you like to have accomplished?

Increase Transportation in Racine County

Having more jobs in Racine County

Having good service for all Racine County Residents

Why should people vote for you?*:

I would be a supervisor who works only for you and representing the 9 District

What is your educational background?

Graduate from Mitchell Voc Tech in 1981 baking, Mitchell South Dakota

Graduate from Washington High School in 1979

Sioux Falls South Dakota

What civic organizations do you belong to?