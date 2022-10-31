MOUNT PLEASANT — A driver was killed and two others injured in a collision at Highways KR and 31 here Sunday morning.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) was called to the intersection at 10:39 a.m. Sunday. According to an MPPD news release, the driver of a 2002 Chrysler 300 M failed to yield the right of way while making a left turn from eastbound KR onto northbound Hwy 31. The vehicle collided with a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup.

Collision claims a life

The drivers of both vehicles and a passenger in the pickup were transported to local hospitals by South Shore and Somers rescue as a result of the collision. The driver of the Chrysler died from their injuries. The driver and passenger of the Silverado were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

MPPD did not release the identity of the drivers or passenger.

The intersection was closed for several hours while MPPD and Wisconsin State Patrol investigators completed an accident reconstruction.

Police & Fire

Stay up to date with emergency, crime and police encounters. The Racine County Eye and Kenosha Lens is your source for local news that serves our diverse communities. Subscribe today and never miss a beat. Visit our Police & Fire section to read more.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.