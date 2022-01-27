Advertisements

CALEDONIA – The driver of a stolen vehicle from Illinois was killed in a collision in the 7700 block of East Frontage Road here early Wednesday.

The Caledonia Police Department reported that a northbound 2009 Dodge Caliber swerved into the path of a southbound vehicle. The vehicles collided and the Dodge Caliber left the roadway and entered the west ditch. The driver of the Caliber, identified only as a 21-year-old man from Illinois, died at the scene. The other driver, who was not identified, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. The collision was reported shortly before 5 a.m.

An initial investigation revealed that the Dodge Caliber had been reported stolen from Mundelein, Ill. The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting Caledonia Police with the crash reconstruction.

The crash and the stolen vehicle remain under investigation.

