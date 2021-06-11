MOUNT PLEASANT – A two-vehicle collision at Washington Avenue (Highway 20) and Emmertson Road here Thursday resulted in a vehicle rolling over and citations for both drivers. No one was seriously injured.

Collision Details

The Mount Pleasant Police Department reported that a westbound vehicle, driven by a 70-year-old Racine woman, turned south on Emmertsen, collided with an eastbound vehicle in the intersection and rolled over on its top. The eastbound vehicle, driven by a 47-year-old man from the Racine, came to a stop in front of TCF Bank.

The woman was cited for failure to yield right of way. The man was cited for having an expired driver’s license. The intersection was temporarily closed until the vehicles could be removed.

