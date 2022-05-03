The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has announced its Commencement Ceremony to recognize the academic achievements of the Spring 2022 graduating class. More than 500 graduates from UW-Parkside, Class of 2022, and their guests will be in attendance.

Commencement held in two ceremonies

Commencement will take place on Saturday, May 14, at the De Simone Arena, Sports & Activity Center at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside with two separate ceremonies.

The first ceremony, held at 9 a.m., will be for graduates of the following colleges: College of Arts and Humanities

College of Business, Economics, and Computing The second ceremony, held at 2 p.m., will be for graduates of the following colleges: College of Natural and Health Sciences

College of Social Sciences and Professional Studies Doors will open one hour prior to the ceremonies.

Speakers this year include: Wes Saber, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for HARIBO of America, the #1 gummi brand in the U.S.

Kelly Burke of Racine, Chancellor’s Award Recipient, who will be receiving degrees in four majors: accounting, management information systems (MIS), marketing, and business management

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is proud to celebrate student successes with its community. Congratulations to all those graduating!

