C. Approval of Journal of Council Proceedings (Minutes) February 2nd, 2021

D. Proclamation COVID-19 Remembrance Day

E. Sewer Asset Management for the Storm Water Utility Enterprise and Sanitary Sewer Maintenance Special Revenue Funds Presentation by Public Works Commissioner Rooney

F. Committee Reports

Finance and Personnel Committee Report, by Ald. Taft

0079-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Perez on behalf of Chief Howell requesting to appear to discuss applying for the BJA FY21 Smart Prosecution-Innovative Prosecution Solutions Grant. (#00365).

Recommendation of the Finance and Personnel Committee on 02-08-2021: That permission be granted to apply for the BJA FY21 Smart Prosecution-Innovative Prosecution Solutions Grant (#00365).

Fiscal Note: The grant amount is $340,000.00 and no city match is required.

0088-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Chairman Tate requesting authorization for the Mayor and City Clerk to sign an agreement with the Wisconsin Transit Capital Assistance Grant Program (VW Mitigation Program) to fund up to two buses and agreeing to a reduction of future State shared revenue payments to pay for the local share.

Recommendation of the Finance and Personnel Committee on 02-08-2021: To Approve

Fiscal Note: Up to $418,328 in reduced state shared revenue payments amortized over ten annual installments at zero percent interest starting the year that the reimbursement occurs.

Public Works and Services Committee Report, by Ald. Jones

0082-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Jones, on behalf of the Commissioner of Public Works, submitting a Final Plat revision for the Wis DOT Project ID: 2703-00-02, West Sixth Street Bridge Replacement.

Recommendation of the Public Works and Services Committee on 2.09.21: That the Final Plat Revisions for the WisDOT Project ID: 2703-00-02, West Sixth Street Bridge Replacement, be approved and that the Commissioner of Public Works be authorized and directed to record this plat with the Register of Deeds.

Fiscal Note: Estimated Register of Deeds costs are $125, with funding available in Org-Obj 45040-57545, West 6th Street Bridge.

0083-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Jones, on behalf of the Department of Public Works, submitting bid results for Contract 2021003 – Sidewalk Replacement-Phase I.

Recommendation of the Public Works and Services Committee on 2-9-21: That Contract 2021003-Sidewalk Replacement-Phase I, be awarded to Forward Contractors, at their base bid of $716,507.50, they being the lowest responsible bidder.

Fiscal Note: Funding for this work is available in the following Org-Objects:

$ 664, 003.50 - Org-Object 40104-57515, Sidewalk Assessment $ 52,504.00 - Org-Object 45040-57515, Sidewalks $ 716,507.50-Total

0084-21 Subject: Communication Sponsored by Alder Jones, on behalf of the Commissioner of Public Works, submitting a list of Streets to be included in the 2021 Public Hearing for 2022 Construction.

Recommendation to the Public Works and Services Committee on 2-9-21: That a preliminary resolution be introduced for the reconstruction with Portland Cement Concrete Paving or Bituminous Concrete Paving for the 2022 Construction season, as submitted by the Commissioner of Public Works. List as attached.

Fiscal Note: These are assessable street projects and, therefore, all costs will be paid by the abutting property owners

0086-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Jones, on behalf of the City Engineer, submitting Change Order No. 1 to Contract 20200001, 2020 Sanitary Sewer Construction -A.W. Oakes & Sons, Inc., Contractor.

Recommendation of the Public Works and Services Committee on 2-9-21: That Change Order No. 1 to Contract 20200001, 2020 Sanitary Sewer Construction, A.W. Oakes & Sons Inc., Contractor, be approved in the amount of $21,650.00.

Fiscal Note: Funding to cover the cost of this $21,650.00 change order is available in Org-Object 22640-57560, Sanitary Sewers.

0087-21 Subject: Communication Sponsored by Alder Tate, on behalf of the Commissioner of Public Works, submitting an alley to be included in the 2021 Public Hearing for 2022 Construction.

Recommendation of the Public Works and Services Committee on 2-9-21: That a preliminary resolution be introduced for the paving of the alley bounded by Meachem St. on the north, 20th St. on the south, Taylor Ave. on the west, and Kearney Ave. on the east

Fiscal Note: This is an accessible alley project and, therefore, all costs will be paid by the abutting property owners

Office of the Mayor Report by Ald. Tate, II

0104-21 Subject: (Direct Referral) Communication sponsored by Mayor Mason appointing Paul Vornholt as City Administrator beginning on March 1, 2021, and that the Mayor and City Clerk be authorized and directed to execute an employment contract with Mr. Vornholt as required by Racine Ordinance section 2-535.

Recommendation of Mayor Mason: To Approve

Fiscal Note: The salary for the city administrator position is included in the approved 2021 budget.

0106-21 Subject: (Direct Referral) Communication sponsored by Mayor Mason appointing the following: Kevin Coey as the Due Process Board Tavern League Representative for a term expiring April 30, 2023

0108-21 Subject: (Direct Referral) Communication sponsored by Mayor Mason presenting a request from Alders Levie, Horton, Land, West, Taft, Peete, and Tate II that the Common Council resolve to urge the Racine Unified School District (RUSD) School Board continue to utilize remote learning for all students until all RUSD staff are given the opportunity to be fully vaccinated before re-opening buildings and returning to in-person learning.

Recommendation by Mayor Mason: That the proposed Resolution be adopted by the Common Council

Fiscal Note: N/A

H. Common Council Announcements



