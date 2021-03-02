The following is the agenda for the Common Council meeting occurring March 2 at 7 p.m.

C. Approval of Journal of Council Proceedings (Minutes) February 17th, 2021

D. Proclamation Women’s History Month

It is intended that the Common Council will convene in closed session pursuant to Wisconsin Statutes section 19.85(1)(e), to address matters that, for competitive or bargaining reasons, require a closed session, specifically regarding an amendment to the Incentive Development Agreement with The Main Attraction, LLC, and a prospective Board of Commissioners of Public Lands loan for the purpose of financing the 500 Main hotel project.

0123-21 Subject: Communication from Mayor Mason seeking to meet in Closed Session pursuant to Wisconsin Statutes section 19.85(1)(e), to address a matter that, for competitive or bargaining reasons, requires a closed session, specifically regarding an amendment the agreement with The Main Attraction, LLC for the Redevelopment of an 80-unit Boutique Hotel, restaurant, roof-top bar, café, banquet facility.

Recommendation of the Finance and Personnel Committee on 02-22-2021: That the amendment to the Developer Incentive Agreement between the City of Racine and The Main Attraction, LLC. for the Redevelopment of an 80-unit Boutique Hotel, restaurant, roof-top bar, banquet facility and meeting rooms, in and on the former “Zahn’s Department Store” property at 500 Main Street along Monument Square be approved and that the Mayor and City Clerk be authorized to execute the Amendment on behalf of the City of Racine.

Fiscal Note: Loan amount will be available upon resolution by the Common Council and closing on the City loan with Board of Commissioners of Public Lands.

#0123-21 Resolution

0143-21 Subject: (Direct Referral) Communication sponsored by Mayor Mason requesting the attached resolution in support of the Board of Commissioners of Public Lands loan for the purpose of financing development for the 500 Main Boutique Hotel project.

Recommendation: That the resolution be approved

Fiscal Note: The loan not to exceed $5,500,000.

#0143-21 Resolution

Finance and Personnel Committee Report, by Ald. Taft

0112-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Taft, on behalf of the City Attorney’s Office, submitting the claim of Darith Foster for consideration for disallowance.

Recommendation of the Finance and Personnel Committee on 02-22-2021: That the claim be disallowed.

Fiscal Note: N/A

0113-21 Subject: Communication from Alder Taft, on behalf of the City Attorney’s Office, submitting the claim of Peter and Barbara Lehman for consideration for disallowance.

Recommendation of the Finance and Personnel Committee on 02-22-2021: That the claim be disallowed.

Fiscal Note: N/A

lehman deny_001

0122-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Taft, on behalf of the Commissioner of Public Works, submitting a request to transfer $35,000 from the Contingency Fund to DPW, Parking System & Park Department 2020-21 Snow and Ice Operations and authorize the hiring of contractors for snow removal for City-owned properties.

Recommendation of the Finance and Personnel Committee on 02-22-2021: To authorize the Finance Director to transfer funds from the Contingency Fund in the amount of $35,000 to the aforementioned accounts as needed. If additional funds are needed later in 2021, the Commissioner of Public works will come back to this committee to authorize an additional allocation.

Fiscal Note: Adopted 2021 budget for the contingency account is $200,000. Funds are available for the transfer in the 2021 budget account number 11202 56200. This will leave $90,000 remaining in the contingency fund for the remainder of 2021.

#0122-21 Resolution

0124-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Mayor Mason on behalf of the Sustainability and Conservation Coordinator requesting to apply for the 2021 LEED for Cities Local Government Leadership Program: 2021 National Cohort (Grant Control #00367).

Recommendation of the Finance and Personnel Committee on 02-22-2021: That staff be authorized to execute the necessary application form to apply for this grant.

Fiscal Note: Grant award in the form of technical support, no City match.

#0124-21 Resolution

0126-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Taft, on behalf of the Public Health Administrator, requesting permission for the Mayor and City Clerk to enter into a contract addendum with Maxim HealthCare Staffing Services to provide on-site health care services, including, but not limited to health care clinic, testing clinic, immunization clinics, and/or screening services to the Racine Public Health Department’s patients and other personnel as applicable.

Recommendation of the Finance and Personnel Committee on 02-22-2021: That permission be granted to the Mayor and City Clerk to enter into a contract addendum with Maxim HealthCare Staffing Services to provide on-site health care services, including, but not limited to health care clinic, testing clinic, immunization clinics, and/or screening services to the Racine Public Health Department’s patients and other personnel as applicable.

Fiscal Note: Funds for the contract addendum with Maxim HealthCare Staffing Services are covered under DFS; there is no City match.

#0126-21 Resolution

Public Works and Services Committee Report, by Ald. Jones

0114-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Jones, on behalf of the Assistant Commissioner of Public Works/Operations, submitting Change Order No. 1 to Contract 20200076, State Street Lift Bridge Balancing.

Recommendation of the Public Works and Services Committee on 2-23-21: That Change Order No. 1 to Contract 20200076, State Street Lift Bridge Balancing, Drax Inc., Contractor, be approved in the amount of $38,537.04.

Fiscal Note: Funding for this change order is available in Org-Object 40402-57545, State Street Bridge, and will be reimbursed by the State of Wisconsin via Annual Lift Bridge Report.

#0114-21 Resolution

0118-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Jones, on behalf of the Department of Public Works, submitting bid results for Contract 2021004 – City Resurfacing

Recommendation of the Public Works and Services Committee on 2-23-21: That Contract 2021004-2021 City Resurfacing, be awarded to Payne & Dolan, Inc., at their base bid of $562,440.65, they being the lowest responsible bidder.

Fiscal Note: Funding for this work is available in the following Org-Objects:

$51,155.00 – Org-Object 22640-57560, Sanitary Sewers

$204,443.00 – Org-Object 60484-57570, Storm Sewers

$8,649.00 – Org-Object 45040-57515, Sidewalk Replacement

$20,115.00 – Org-Object 45040-57515, Crosswalk Ramps

$278,078.65 – Org-Object 45040-57500, Asphalt Resurfacing

$562,440.65-Total

#0118-21 Resolution

0119-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Jones, on behalf of the Commissioner of Public Works, requesting a resolution adopting a Final Plat and Relocation Order for the WisDOT Project ID: 1693-34-06, Lake Michigan Pathway Phase 4 Project.

Recommendation of the Public Works and Services Committee on 2-23-21: That the Final Plat Revisions for the WisDOTProject ID: 1693-34-06, Lake Michigan Pathway Phase 4 Project, be approved and that the Commissioner of Public Works be authorized and directed to record this plat with the Register of Deeds, upon approval of the DSR.

Fiscal Note: Estimated Register of Deeds costs are $125, with funding available in Org-Obj 45040-57545, Pathways

#0119-21 Resolution

0120-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Jones, on behalf of the City Engineer, requesting a resolution for the authorization and direction that certain City-owned parcels of real estate may be utilized by the City of Racine and/or the State of Wisconsin for the Lake Michigan Pathway Phase 4 Project (R/W Project ID 1693-34-06).

Recommendation of the Public Works and Services Committee on 2-23-21: That the City of Racine authorize and direct that certain City-owned parcels of real estate may be utilized by the City of Racine and/or the State of Wisconsin for the Lake Michigan Pathway Phase 4 Project (R/W Project ID 1693-34-06) details as attached.

Fiscal Note: N/A

#0120-21 Resolution

0121-21 Subject: Communication sponsored by Alder Jones, on behalf of the Assistant Commissioner of Public Works/Operations, regarding a building overhang and stairway encroachment located at 522 Fifth Street.

Recommendation to the Public Works and Services Committee on 2-23-21: That the property owner at 522 Fifth Street be granted permission to retain the building overhang and stairway over the City right-of-way with the stipulation that a hold harmless agreement be executed and a $150.00 processing fee paid, in accordance with State Statue 66.0425, Privileges in Streets.

Fiscal Note: There will be no cost to the City of Racine.

#0121-21 Resolution

Office of the Mayor Report, by Ald. Tate II

0150-21 Subject: (Direct Referral) Communication sponsored by Mayor Mason to appoint the following:

Jamie McClendon to Board of Ethics for a term expiring April 30, 2026

0900-20 Subject: Communication from Ald. Taft, on behalf of the City Attorney, requesting authorization to continue the self-insured workers compensation program under the Wisconsin Workers Compensation Act.

Recommendation of Finance and Personnel Committee on 01-11-2021: To grant authorization for the City of Racine to continue the self-insured worker’s compensation program under the Wisconsin Workers Compensation Act.

Fiscal Note: N/A

#0900-20 Resolution

#0900-20 Amended Resolution

0144-21 Subject: (Direct Referral) Communication from Mayor Mason presenting the emergency order to enter into a contract addendum with Maxim HealthCare Staffing Services to provide on-site health care services, including, but not limited to health care clinic, testing clinic, immunization clinics, and/or screening services to the Racine Public Health Department’s patients and other personnel as applicable.

Recommendation of the Finance and Personnel Committee on 2/22/2021: That the City of Racine Declaration of Emergency be approved

Fiscal Note: N/A

