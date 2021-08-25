For a full look at what local nonprofits are up to, check out our new nonprofit community feed here.
Here’s a snapshot of the things you’ll find:
- Looking for a job? The Siena Retreat Center is hiring and TODAY is the last day to apply.
- It’s the last week to apply for United Way Racine‘s Women United grant. Interested? Details below.
- Do you love helping people and are looking for work? LCS Racine is hiring.
- Know someone with Alzheimer’s and want to know more? Senior Companion Program, Inc. has upcoming education programs that you may find helpful and interesting.
- Love art? The Racine Art Museum‘s Artist Fellowship and Emerging Artist Exhibition opends soon.