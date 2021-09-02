For a full look at what local nonprofits are up to, check out our new nonprofit community feed here.
Here’s a snapshot of the things you’ll find:
- Curious about the Racine Literacy Council? Learn more about their services at their upcoming open house.
- Love SapSap? The Racine Art Museum has partnered with them for SAVOUR 2021.
- Know someone with OCD? NAMI Racine County gives some insight on the condition.
- Looking for new ways to grow and develop? Siena Retreat Center‘s upcoming series may be of interest.
- Know someone with Alzheimer’s and want to know more? Senior Companion Program, Inc. has upcoming education programs that you may find helpful and interesting.
