For a full look at what local nonprofits are up to, check out our new nonprofit community feed here.
Here’s a snapshot of the things you’ll find:
- Looking for a way to give back to local veterans? Volunteer Center of Racine County is hosting a 9/11 food drive.
- Kiwanis Club of West Racine‘s 2021 Installation Dinner is coming up.
- Are you an artist or know someone who is? Racine Art Museum is looking for submissions.
- Know what a memory screen is? No? Senior Companion Program, Inc. is hosting an event to explain.
- Looking for some homemade jam or jelly? Siena Retreat Center has what you’re looking for.
