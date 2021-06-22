For a full look at what local nonprofits are up to, check out our nonprofit community feed here.
Here’s a snapshot of the things you’ll find:
- NAMI Racine County is hosting their peer-to-peer education program.
- Racine Art Museum is running a BOGO membership sale.
- LCS Racine is hosting an eight-week Summer Youth Internship Program.
- United Way Racine highlights what the last year has looked like for residents of SE Wisconsin.
- Senior Companion Program, Inc. reminds us all to be kind to one another.