For a full look at what local nonprofits are up to, check out our nonprofit community feed here.
Here’s a snapshot of the things you’ll find:
- Looking for something to do with your kids? Racine Art Museum has an upcoming art program.
- Stuggling with mental health? NAMI Racine County has a monthly virtual speaker series that may be helpful.
- Senior Companion Program, Inc.‘s annual fundraiser is coming up.
- Racine Literacy Council is now open for in-person classes.
- Siena Retreat Center reminds us all of the importance of being mindful.