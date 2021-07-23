For a full look at what local nonprofits are up to, check out our nonprofit community feed here.
Here’s a snapshot of the things you’ll find:
- Looking for a job? United Way Racine is hiring!
- Did you miss NAMI Racine County‘s first installment of their minority mental health series? No worries! You can watch it here.
- Love art and food? Racine Art Museum‘s SAVOUR Food + Art Experience has started up again. New packages will be available soon.
- Love a good deal? Kiwanis Club of West Racine‘s rummage sale is comming up soon.
- Spirituality important for you? Siena Retreat Center has an series coming up that you may be interested in.