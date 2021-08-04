For a full look at what local nonprofits are up to, check out our nonprofit community feed here.
Here’s a snapshot of the things you’ll find:
- Love to volunteer? The Volunteer Center of Racine County has a new opportunity coming up!
- Looking for your next book? Racine Literacy Council has a recommendation for you.
- Congratuations to the Case students recognized by United Way Racine and the Wisconsin Department of Revenue for their volunteering work!
- Looking for a way to give back? Senior Companion Program, Inc. can connect you with a local senior.
- Kiwanis Club of West Racine‘s rummage sale is coming up. Here’s a sneak peek.